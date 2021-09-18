OSBOURN PARK 40, HERNDON 14: Thomas Pullen rushed 31 times for 203 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday as the host Yellow Jackets improved to 2-1.
Quarterback Ryan Westhoff was 14 of 17 for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Hurley caught both touchdowns and finished the game with three receptions for 53 yards.
Nehemiah Rhodes led Osbourn Park with five catches for 73 yards.
Defensively for the Yellow Jackets, Arthur Humphrey and Hurley each had six tackles, Bryson Thompson six tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery and Donovan Mullins had 4.5 tackles and an interception for 32 yards.
BATTLEFIELD 24, HYLTON 2: The host Bobcats recorded four interceptions Friday in its non-district win.
Dominic Taylor had two and Caleb Woodson and Braden Boggs on each.
Battlefield (3-0) scored touchdowns in each of the game’s first three quarters. Jelon Johnson ran for six yards in the first quarter. Quarterback Jonathan Walters added a 1-yard run in the second quarter and Johnson tallied a 4-yard run in the third quarter. Vadin Bruot’s 15-yard field goal in the fourth closed out the scoring.
Hylton (1-2) scored its lone points off a safety in the second period.
Graham Jones led Battlefield with 76 rushing yards on 12 carries, while Johnson added 73 rushing yards on 14 carries. The Bobcats finished the game with 241 total yards of offense.
