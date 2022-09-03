Jeffrey Overton Jr ran for 132 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns and quarterback Tristan Evans completed 14 of 19 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns as host Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Riverbend Friday 74-0.
EJ Reid led the Eagles' receivers with eight receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown. Kam Courtney added four receptions for 73 yards and JuJu Preston had two receptions for 47 yards, both of which went for touchdowns.
Freedom's defense scored three touchdowns. Kendall Bannister returned an interception 50 yards for a score, Raymond Rodriguez returned a fumble 21 yards for a score and Aaron Duncan returned a fumble 45 yards for a score.
Devin Reeves led Freedom (2-0) with nine tackles and two forced fumbles. TJ Bush had four tackles for loss and two sacks. Duncan finished with four tackles for loss.
Freedom led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime. It was 68-0 at the end of the third quarter.
Freedom hosts Stone Bridge Thursday at 7 p.m.
OTHER LOCAL SCORES
Brentsville 41, Fauquier 13
Forest Park 40, Woodgrove 14
Kenston Forest 45, Quantico 8
Paul VI 49, John Paul the Great 14
