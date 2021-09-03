Unity Reed took advantage of four first-half turnovers Thursday to come away with another big win in a 22-7 victory at Colonial Forge.
On Aug. 28, the Lions (2-0) defeated perennial power Westfield 20-14 in its season opener On Thursday, Unity Reed relied on its defense and its passing game to beat a team considered a preseason favorite to win the Class 6, Region B title.
After Unity Reed fell behind early when Colonial Forge returned a fumble for a touchdown and its only score of the game in the first quarter, the Lions took control.
Junior Blake Moore, a transfer from Battlefield, found Amare Campbell for a touchdown pass to tie the game. Campbell and Mekhi Blakeney also added touchdowns as Unity Reed led 20-7 at halftime.
Unity Reed recorded its final points on a safety in the fourth quarter.
OTHER SCORES
Brooke Point 34, Potomac 33
Osbourn 52, Colgan 0
Woodgrove 50, Forest Park 47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.