Colgan volleyball visited Gar-Field Tuesday night and came away with a 25-11, 25-5, 25-21 win.
Colgan was led by Alexis Scipione with 30 assists and 6 aces, Brielle Kemavor with 8 kills and 2 blocks and Grace Smith with 6 kills. Makayla Bowman led the defense with 8 digs. Colgan moves to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the district.
FIELD HOCKEY
COLGAN 4, WOODBRIDGE 0: Colgan goals were scored by Rylie Flick assisted by Bekah Bewley and Olivia Damato with a hat trick, with assists by Flick and Carely Mayers.
Colgan improves to 2-0 in the Cardinal District and 3-3 overall.
