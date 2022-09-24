BATTLEFIELD 35, OSBOURN 0: Braden Boggs threw four touchdown passes Friday in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win on the road.
Damier Minkah caught two of them for 126 yards on 44 and 82 yards in the third quarter. Brandon Binkowski added an 8-yard one (four receptions for 22 yards) and Brodie Carroll the other on a 33-yard score.
Jelon Johnson (20 carries for 94 yards) closed out the scoring with 15-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Battlefield (2-0, 4-0) finished with 327 yards of total offense.
BRENTSVILLE 55, MERIDIAN 2: Nico Orlando ran for three touchdowns, Caleb Alexander one and Josh Rodgers two as the Tigers (1-0, 4-1) won their Class 3 Northwestern District opener.
Rodgers finished with two carries for 132 yards, Alexander two carries for 87 yards and Orlando 11 carries for 78 yards.
Alexander was 4 for 5 for 119 yards and one touchdown to Tyler Owens.
Will Johnson recorded a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.
OTHER LOCAL SCORES
Gainesville 24, Potomac Falls 20
Woodbridge 42, Hylton 0
Patriot 56, Osbourn Park 0
John Champe 53, Unity Reed 14
