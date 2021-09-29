Colgan High School won the team title and Potomac’s Caleb Dolan the individual title Tuesday at the Cardinal District Golf Tournament.
Colgan totaled 368 points followed by Woodbridge (379) and Potomac (441).
Dolan shot an 83. The other top five medalists to earn all-district honors were Colgan’s Chris Wittman (second, 87), Colgan’s Aidan Patterson (third, 88), Woodbridge’s Kyle Huston (fourth, 92), Woodbridge’s Jacob Steifel (fifth, 95) and Woodbridge’s Cade Martin (sixth, 95).
Other individuals advancing to regionals were Tyler Greenleaf (Forest Park, 99), Kevin Lee (Gar Field, 99), Nick Titus (Forest Park, 106), Elizabeth Kemp (Hylton, 108) and Josh Kremer (Hylton, 110)
The top three teams all advance to the Class 6 Region B Tournament at Forest Greens Golf Course.
VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, WOODBRIDGE 1: Colgan visited Woodbridge on Tuesday night and came away with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-13 victory. Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor with 14 kills and Grace Smith with 10 kills. The Sharks move to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the district. Colgan travels to Potomac Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.