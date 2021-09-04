Davis Bryson threw for four touchdowns and the defense forced five turnovers Friday as visiting Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0) defeated Riverbend 41-7 in a non-district game.
Bryson, who also tossed four touchdown passes a week ago in the Eagles’ season-opening 70-26 win over Brooke Point, was 17 of 23 for 287 yards Friday.
JuJu Preston (6 receptions for 77 yards), Julelez Alvarado (4 for 70). Kam Courtney (3 for 41) and Elijah Reed (2 for 37) each caught a touchdown pass.
Freshman Jeffery Overton led Freedom’s running game, rushing 27 times for 103 yards and one touchdown
Defensively, Jibreel Al-Amin had eight tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.
John Crawford totaled 10 tackles, Kendall Bannister had one interception, Cam Berry three tackles for loss and Mark Eriana two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Overall, Riverbend (1-1) lost four fumbles and threw an interception.
BRENTSVILLE 23, FAUQUIER 8: Will Johnson recorded three interceptions Friday as the Tigers improved to 2-0.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 28, GAR-FIELD 6: The host Wildcats (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-0 halftime lead.
Gar-Field (0-1) scored its lone touchdown off an Elijah Sledge run in the third quarter.
NORTH STAFFORD 14, WOODBRIDGE 6: Host North Stafford (1-0) scored in the first and third quarters before Woodbridge (0-1) closed out the scoring in the third.
CLARKE COUNTY 69, MANASSAS PARK 0: The visiting Cougars fell to 0-2.
PAUL VI 26, JOHN PAUL 14: John Paul dropped its season opener.
