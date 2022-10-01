FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 74, FOREST PARK 0: Tristan Evans threw for six touchdowns and ran for another as the host Eagles improved to 2-0 in the Cardinal District and 6-0 overall.
Evans finished the game 18 of 24 passing for 386 yards. Caleb Tucker also threw a touchdown pass on his only attempt of the game for 53 yards.
Jeffery Overton Jr. ran 11 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.
EJ Reid caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, JuJu Preston three receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns, Aaron Duncan four catches for 82 yards and a score and Kameron Courtney four receptions for 65 yards and one score.
Defensively, Braxton Hunt had eight tackles and an interception return for a touchdown. TJ Bush five tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks, Devin Reeves six tackles, Isaiah Harper six tackles, two pass breakups and four tackles for loss, Courtney 11 tackles and JuJu Harris six tackles and two sacks.
Freedom led 53-0 at halftime. Forest Park is now 1-1 in the district and 2-3 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 37, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 0: Braden Boggs ran for 145 yards on nine carries and a score and threw for 141 yards (1o of 14 passing) and one score for the host Bobcats (3-0 in Cedar Run District, 5-0 overall). He also had a two-point conversion.
Jelon Johnson ran 21 times for 153 yards and three scores. Bryce Banning caught the lone touchdown pass and finished with three receptions for 46 yards. Brandon Binkowski also had three receptions (47 yards).
Caleb Woodson had a fumble recovery. Maddux Tennant added a 30-yard field goal along with two point after attempts.
Battlefield totaled 447 yards of total offense. The Bobcats led 19-0 at halftime and scored their final 18 points in the third quarter.
GAR-FIELD 27, COLGAN 7: Jordan Terry totaled 160 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Red Wolves won on the road.
Terry returned a punt 95 yards for a score and had a 56-yard touchdown reception. He also ran eight times for 40 yards.
Marvin Pereira ran for a 40-yard touchdown. He also had one interception at the Gar-Field 10-yard line that kept Colgan out of the endzone with the Red Wolves leading 14-7 at the time.
Gar-Field improves to 1-1 in the Cardinal District and 2-3 overall. Colgan falls to 0-1 and 2-3.
OTHER LOCAL SCORES
Potomac 28, Hylton 0
John Champe 58, Osbourn Park 0
Patriot 65, Gainesville 29
Unity Reed 35, Osbourn 0
Rappahannock 50, Quantico 0
