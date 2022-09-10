UNITY REED 27, WOODBRIDGE 7: Dashaun Gibson caught two touchdown passes from Blake Moore and Jai’von Haney returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the Lions’ non-district victory Friday at Woodbridge.
Unity Reed (2-0) went up 7-0 in the first quarter on Gibson’s first touchdown reception before Woodbridge (1-2) tied the game on Amaan Lewis’ run on 7-yard run on third down at 6:25 in the second quarter.
The Lions took the lead for good on Haney’s first interception touchdown 2:11 before halftime.
BATTLEFIELD 35, GAINESVILLE 6: Jelon Johnson ran for two touchdowns and Braden Boggs ran for one and threw for another in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win Friday.
Visiting Battlefield (1-0, 2-0) led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Boggs to Branden Binkowski. Boggs added a 9-yard touchdown run.
Johnson had 12-yard run in the second quarter as the Bobcats went up 21-0 at halftime.
Johnson scored from 15 yards out in the third quarter and Bryce Banning ran for 10 yards in the fourth quarter before Gainesville got on the board.
Johnson finished the game with 61 rushing yards on 11 carries and Boggs 44 yards on six carries.
Boggs was 7 of 13 passing for 101 yards and one interception. Binkowski caught three passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Caleb Woodson had a fumble recovery and Abraham Al-Khalili recorded an interception.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 28, COLGAN 7: Colgan’s lone touchdown came off a touchdown pass from Ryan Westhoff to Maichus Langley.
Langley finished with three catches for 100 yards. Westhoff was 4 of 20 passing for 115 yards and one interception and Thomas Pullen ran 11 times for 46 yards for Colgan (2-1).
OTHER LOCAL SCORES
Briar Woods 48, Hylton 7
Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7
Potomac School 34, John Paul the Great 7
