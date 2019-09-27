VOLLEYBALL
Colgan visited Woodbridge Thursday night and came away with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-13.
Colgan was led by Jayden Wyatt with 11 kills, Kailin Flanagan 10 kills and Sydney Thaxton with 9 kills. Kristin Lough paced the offense with 34 assists and Vanessa Thompson led the defense with 33 digs. Colgan is now 12-5 and 7-0 in the district. Colgan hosts Stonewall Jackson Monday night.
FIELD HOCKEY
PATRIOT 3, OSBOURN PARK 0: Goals were scored by Senior Lauren Gresham #2 (2 goals) and Junior Maddie Conroy.
