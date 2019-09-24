FOREST PARK 3, OSBOURN PARK 1: The Bruins (11-4) won in four sets Monday:25-23, 23-25, 25-23, and 25-21
Highlight stats include:
Courtney Gibbs, so. setter: 2 aces, 3 kills, 29 assists and 21 digs
Isabelle Bravo, so. outside hitter: 6 kills, 2 blocks and 1 dig
Alyssa Dunlap, jr. defensive specialist: 1 ace, 14 digs
Gabriella Doering, Sr. outside hitter: 8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs
Zaire Johnson, Sr. middle blocker: 2 aces, 9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs
Natalia Gutierrez del ayorro, jr. libero: 1 ace, 2 assists, 20 digs
Deja Clarke, So. middle blocker: 6 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig
Ana Spasic, jr. setter/ds: 8 digs
Gabriella Grazzini, so. ds: 1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs
FIELD HOCKEY
The Osbourn High School Field Hockey team rebounded Monday night from back-to-back losses last week with a 6-0 shutout over Potomac High School in Manassas.
Osbourn midfielder IvyLynn Powell was involved in five of the six goals, scoring four and assisting on another.
Kenya Briones-Romero and Nicole Sorto-Alfaro also scored for Osbourn, and Ayaan Johnson, Lianty Yularnis and Gabriella Bustillo each contributed an assist.
Osbourn had 16 shots on goal while holding Potomac without a shot on goal.
