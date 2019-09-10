FIELD HOCKEY
STONEWALL JACKSON 2, FOREST PARK 1: Both goals were scored by senior forward, Ermilinda Gonzales. The Raiders will hit the road this Wednesday against Hylton High School at 7 p.m.
GEORGE MASON 5, OSBOURN 1: Osbourn's Varsity Field Hockey team put up a tough fight against a George Mason team that went to states last season.
George Mason scored 4 goals in the first half, but the Eagles played a solid second half, holding their opponent to only one goal, preventing a mercy loss. The Eagles scored one goal in the second half off of a beautiful free hit taken by IvyLynn Powell, which was received by Nicole Sorto-Alfaro, who passed to Lianty Yularnis for the goal.
Goalie DJ Holsclaw had 19 saves during the game, including one save on a penalty stroke. Defender Daisy Martinez had 3 defensive saves as well.
