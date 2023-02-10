At the end of overtime of Thursday's varsity boys basketball game between Seton and host Bethel Academy in Manassas, the scoreboard had Bethel winning the game 68-67.
Seton, however, told Bethel the score was actually tied at 67-all. After Bethel reviewed its scorebook, it confirmed to Seton that the game was indeed tied at 67.
In the meantime, though, the two-person officiating crew at already left, meaning there was no way to resume the game. It ended up that way after both schools agreed the game was indeed tied based on the official scorebook, which belongs to the home team, not what the scoreboard said.
"Unfortunately, the officials had walked off," Seton head coach Dan Vander Woude said. "We were unable to resolve this."
Bethel assistant coach Jeremy Coleman said there was a mix-up at the scorer's table where an extra point was put up on the scoreboard with Bethel at the free-throw line. Bethel converted the first free throw to make the score 67-all, but missed the second one with under 10 seconds left.
"Our book matched line for line what Seton had," Coleman said.
The score was tied 12-all at the end of the first. Bethel led 26-20 at halftime and then took a 46-32 third quarter lead before Seton outscored Bethel 24-10 in the fourth quarter.
Dominic Nguyen led Seton (12-8-1) with 31 points. Bethel is a first-year program that plays its games at the old Emmanuel Christian School in Manassas.
