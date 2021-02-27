Trey Bauer scored 10 of his 27 points in the both overtime periods Friday as Seton’s boys basketball team defeated Avalon 85-78 to capture the championship at the John Paul the Great Post-Season Invitational Tournament.
Andrew Nguyen added 26 and Bobby Vander Woude 17 for the game. Seton finishes the season with a 14-6 mark. Bauer was 5 of 10 from the 3-point line and Nguyen 4 of 8.
Avalon rallied from 10 in the fourth quarter and hit a buzzer beater at the end of regulation to send the game into the first overtime They then hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime to extend the game into a second overtime.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 46, FAIRFAX BAPTIST 21: Senior point guard Hayden James tallied a game-high 28 points as top-seeded Heritage Christian advanced to today's ODAC North Region final following Friday's semifinal win.
James also added a career-high 11 rebounds and a season-high seven steals. Guard Joel Antwi had 10 points as Heritage improves to 9-5 overall. Heritage outscored fourth-seeded Fairfax Baptist 16-2 in the third quarter. James scored 21 points in the second half. Saturday's final is at 3:45 p.m. against Gill Grove Baptist at Faith Baptist in Fredericksburg at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.