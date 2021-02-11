Senior Trey Bauer scored 17 points and junior Andrew Nguyen surpassed the 1,000-career point mark Thursday as Seton’s boys basketball team defeated the visiting Northern Virginia Home School Athletic Association Centurions 54-34.
Seton is now 11-4. Nguyen totaled 10 points and has 1,005 for his career. He reached the milestone in the first half.
Seton led 17-3 at the end of the first quarter and 37-12 at halftime.
