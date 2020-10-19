After scoring a goal in Seton School’s first boys soccer game of the season, senior midfielder Peter Reyes turned to a teammate and did what he always did in those situations: He raised his hand awaiting a celebratory high-five.
When the teammate failed to reciprocate, Reyes took it personally at first. Then he remembered why his teammate declined to congratulate Reyes that specific way. To avoid any potential transmission of the coronavirus, the head official told both teams before the game that he would issue a player a yellow card if players intentionally touched hands.
Reyes settled for a verbal congratulations and thanked his teammate for not following through. But it was still hard to remember at times, especially something that is so ingrained.
It’s one of many adjustments Reyes and his fellow players have dealt with in finding ways to have a season and still adhere to all the safety protocols.
Communication is the key. Reyes said the school and his coach have done a great job of ensuring everyone follows the rules to ensure their safety.
“Our activities director tells our coach and we’re kind of like the enforcers,” Reyes said. “Everything comes down to us and we have to enforce what Coach says.”
Unlike Virginia public high schools, where the sports season is delayed until December, private schools were given the option of playing an independent fall sports schedule if they could find teams to compete with. But the schedule was limited to regular-season games.
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced it would not hold any state fall tournaments. The Delaney Athletic Conference, which includes Seton, decided against having any league games or league tournaments. The VISAA meets Oct. 28 to determine the status of the winter sports season.
Given its small size with an enrollment of just over 300 students grades through 12, Manassas-based Seton felt it was in a manageable position to schedule games even if it meant fewer than usual. The school is holding in-person instruction this fall. The boys varsity soccer team has played five games, varsity volleyball seven and girls tennis one so far.
Seton canceled most of the spring sports season after everything shut down in March because of the coronavirus. If it could avoid a similar scenario in the fall, Seton wanted to do so by focusing on varsity first and then ease in junior varsity and middle school games if possible.
“The priority was the varsity teams and the seniors,” said Seton athletic director Dan Vander Woude. “They’ve been hit the hardest."
Seton received good participation and support from parents to move forward with a season, Vander Woude said. To help make this work while maintaining health guidelines, the teams started training in August and added games in September.
“Things have worked out well,” Vander Woude said. “I’m happy with the results.”
Seton implemented a COVID-19 fall athletics plan for its home games for volleyball, boys soccer and girls tennis and had athletes fill out forms, including a waiver.
For home volleyball games, spectators are limited to one spectator per player (two if from the same household) for each team. Fans are separated by indicators on the bleachers, with home team fans sitting on one side of the gym and away fans on the other side.
Game balls are disinfected before the start of each match. After each volley, a new disinfected ball is given to the serving team and the recently used volleyball is disinfected according to CDC guidelines. Teams do not alternate sidelines between sets, hand sanitizers are available at the entrances to the building and located behind each team bench.
When the match is over, all fans must leave the building immediately. No socializing on the court or inside the building is allowed.
Boys soccer home games are held at Valley View Park in Nokesville and, spectators are limited to four per player from each team. Fans are asked to remain six feet apart from each other if not from the same household. Game balls are disinfected before the match begins. No player or official without gloves should touch a soccer ball. If a ball needs to be moved an assigned volunteer with gloves can place a new ball down in the necessary location. Game balls are disinfected throughout the game per CDC guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations are located near each team bench.
Girls tennis home matches are held at Osbourn High School. Spectators are limited to two per player from each team, and six-foot social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Players use hand sanitizer when switching sides of the net and hand sanitizer is stationed on both sides of the court.
For all three sports, no pre-game or postgame handshakes are allowed. Players are to bring their own water bottles and not share them. All players, coaches, trainers, officials and fans have their temperatures checked before they enter the building (for volleyball) or playing field/court area (for soccer and tennis). Individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter the building. Face coverings are recommended.
All these guidelines are not how Reyes envisioned his senior season as a captain and three-year starter for a program that’s reached the VISAA Division II state semifinals the last two seasons.
Reyes said the hardest part is the lack of games. Under normal circumstances, Seton would play two to three games a week. So far, they’ve played five total, including two each against Fredericksburg Christian and Chelsea Academy in Front Royal. Others were scheduled, but then cancelled or postponed.
To get more playing time and add highlight footage for college recruiters, Reyes, who lives in Manassas, recently joined a Spanish-speaking U-23 team in Woodbridge. One of his former travel coaches set it up. He’s enjoyed his time there with the high level of competition raising his game.
He would have liked his high school season to go the same way, but he’s grateful for any time with his teammates.
“I tell the guys to play their hardest; this might be their last game,” Reyes said.
Reyes and his fellow captains spoke with Seton head coach Bob Fioramonti over the summer to discuss all possible scenarios awaiting them for the fall. They knew they might not have a season. And if that was the case, they were good with it.
They would find other ways to bond and serve.
“The thing we preach at Seton is that we’re all brothers,” Reyes said. “If we couldn’t do soccer, we’d go and build fences for someone.”
It’s important for Reyes and his fellow captains to leave a legacy to the younger players.
“We want to do whatever we can to leave the team in good hands,” Reyes said.
That type of attitude is what impresses Fioramonti most about his players. It’s why he trusts them as leaders and wants them to make decisions.
“It’s not about soccer,” Fioramonti said. “It’s about being healthy people.”
