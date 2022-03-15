Just looking at the number that follows the phrase Hoops Fest is mind blowing for me. I remember being a freshman in high school when it was just getting started.

To see it reach No. 25 is just crazy. I am sure I am showing my age in this, but it's mind numbing to think of all the great athletes who have participated over that time. I have a unique perspective regarding this event, as I have been a teenage spectator, a participant, a judge, and now a coach.

I remember the first one I attended. It was so exciting to know we were having an event in our area that was something like I watched on TV! Even bigger, these were guys I knew and looked up to! Seeing such athletes as Coby Burns and Rolan Roberts compete in the three-point contest and dunk contest was amazing.

This is when I witnessed the dunk that would become the logo for the Hoops Fest for years to come. I don’t remember his name (my age getting to me), but I remember him being from North Stafford and how the crowd erupted when he jumped over someone. Being a Potomac guy, I was mad he had upset Rolan, but I also remember thinking I couldn’t wait to be a participant!

Fast forward to my junior year. We were just coming off our second consecutive state championship appearance and loss. Despite that, being a Potomac basketball player, let alone a starter, made you someone that people wanted to see.

Most people looked at me as a shooter, so I automatically assumed coach (Kendall) Hayes would ask if I wanted to participate in the 3-point contest.

To my surprise, he said he nominated me for the dunk contest. I was shocked. Listen, I could jump but being in a dunk contest was completely different. At this point, I had only dunked in a game a handful of times, which was nothing to suggest I could be in contest that I would have to do tricks!

I remember being so nervous. The whole county was at the Hoops Fest! What if I got rim checked? What if I didn’t make a single dunk? You would think playing in pressure packed environments would have had me more confident, but high school kids are relentless with their ridicule. ESPECIALLY at Potomac! The night of the contest I was shaking.

Finally, my turn came, and I still had no clue what I was going to do. My instincts took over. For anyone ever in a dunk contest, the most important thing is to MAKE YOUR DUNKS and that is exactly what I did.

Somehow, I found myself in the final round with Tommy Adams. Tommy was a ridiculous athlete. He was the best player not only on the basketball team at Hylton, but was also one of the best players on the soccer team, who won the national championship that season.

To make matters worse, we were at Hylton High School that year. For his final dunk, he threw the ball off the wall, caught it off the bounce and threw it down. The entire gym erupted and clearly, Tommy won, but there was one thing I knew at that point. I was going to win the dunk contest next season.

My senior season was great from an individual standpoint. I was player of the year in the district and I had led Prince William County in scoring. The season ended in disappointment, as we were knocked out of the playoffs much earlier than we were accustomed to. I was looking forward to that year’s Hoop Fest to put a positive spin on what was going to be the last time I put on a Potomac uniform.

My confidence level was night and day compared to the previous year’s event. My athleticism had skyrocketed. Plus, I knew how to navigate the contest better. The contest was at Gar-Field High School. I point this out for a couple of reasons. The fan capacity there was one of the biggest in the county, so it was going to be packed.

The other, more important factor in my mind, was that one rim at Gar-Field was slightly lower than the other (they will never admit this but any player in the county knows it true) so I knew I was going to be able to put on a show.

There were some great competitors in the contest as always that year and, since I finished second the year before, I was able to go last.

I was ready. First attempt I did a 360 dunk. The place went nuts. Next attempt a double pump reverse. Complete frenzy. I had made it to the final round against a kid from Brooke Point who was 6’6”. This was going to be a tall order, pun intended.

Now remember, I said the most important part of a dunk contest is to make your dunks, but even more so is to make them on the first attempt.

This was a factor that would end up hurting my opponent. He had to attempt jumping over people multiple times. He finally made it on his last attempt, but it took the buzz out of the crowd. For showmanship sake I decided to attempt the same dunk he did.

I knew that the height differential alone (I am only 6’1”) would make my dunks stand out. The problem was I had never tried this before. My adrenaline was pumping at an absurd level. I remember asking my teammates to get on their hands and knees and I would jump over them; their faces did not look thrilled.

I assured them it would fine, but in my head, I thought, “I hope I don’t kick them.” Lucky, for them, I took off and slammed it home! The crowd went nuts.

I still had two dunks left and had no idea what I was going to do next. I asked then event-coordinator Tom Clark if props were OK and he told me “yeah sure.” I approached my teammate, Shane Davis, and said I need you to sit in a chair. Now if you thought the looks I got before were full of doubt, Shane’s face was a look of pure terror and disbelief. I told him it would be OK.

Of course, I had no clue it would be but I was too hyped not to make this happen. Shane sat in the chair facing toward the basket bent over. Right before I got ready to attempt the dunk, he turned around, looked at me and screamed, “If you kick me we are going to fight!” I chuckled and said, “Don’t worry.”

I went to half court and dribbled toward the rim, took off and cleared him to slam home a two-handed dunk! The noise level was deafening. It is one of my favorite pictures all time that the Potomac News took, as you can see the fear in Shane’s face.

The crazy part was that dunk won me the contest, but I still had one more dunk to go. The last thing I wanted to do was take away from the excitement by going up for my last dunk and making a fool of myself.

Little did I know, my last attempt would become the picture InsideNova uses every year to promote the contest. A simple toss off the glass to a two-handed flush.

I went off to college after that to play at William and Mary. I was fortunate enough to come back the following year as a judge for the dunk contest; my first of two times doing so.

The next time was after my stint playing professionally overseas. During that time, I was out of the country so I wasn’t able to attend but heard about the event from other people. It always holds a special place in my heart.

More importantly, it is an amazing charity event for those in need. Now, as a coach, I make sure to express how important not only is it to participate, but to attend.

I genuinely appreciate all that the Hoops Fest has meant to myself as well as Prince William County.