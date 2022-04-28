Chris Baynham noticed the difference right away.
When Siena College contacted Forest Park’s girls basketball coach in late March about his star point guard Angel Jones, the school asked for transcripts and put him in touch with their compliance officer.
This was more than just a casual check-in.
Siena head women’s basketball coach Jim Jabir wanted to make sure everything was in proper order if Jones became a member of the Saints’ women’s basketball team. Jabir also told Baynham it planned to fly Jones up for a visit to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school located just outside Albany, NY.
“This time it felt real,” Baynham said. “They wanted to get this done this time.”
On Wednesday evening, Jones announced her commitment to Siena.
Siena offered Jones in early January. Baynham said Jones planned to commit to Siena then, but the school then rescinded the offer due to a sudden roster change in scholarship availability.
Jones kept her head up and her options open, moving on from Siena since it appeared the program was no longer interested in her.
But then almost three months later, Jabir reached out to Baynham with a surprising request. Siena wanted to offer Jones again.
Siena had room for Jones when current players began entering the transfer portal following the Saints’ season in which they finished 10-19 overall and 10-10 in the MAAC.
On March 15, the school announced two players intended to leave the program followed by a third March 18. Two more entered the portal April 1 and April 15.
By this time, other schools showed increase interest in Jones following her senior season when she earned second-team, all-Class 6 honors in averaging 20 points a game.
A four-year starter who came to Forest Park the same year Baynham took over as head coach, Jones helped the Bruins reach regionals each season. Prior to Jones’ freshman season, Forest Park had not qualified for regionals since 2014.
College interest grew more as Jones performed well in AAU Tournaments during April. But it was a moot point. Jones wanted to play for Siena. If the Saints wanted her, she wanted to sign with them.
Siena first saw Jones at a high school tournament in December. They asked Baynham for film and ended up offering her around Christmas-New Year’s break time.
At the time, Jones had no other Division I offers. She had the grades to qualify academically. The bigger issue was her height.
Baynham said schools sought taller guards than the 5-foot-5 Jones. The pandemic also limited colleges’ abilities to offer high school players since college players still could return for an extra year if they chose to.
When the Siena offer fell through, Jones stayed positive.
She considered going the junior college route to help her earn a Division I scholarship. Baynham said they looked into Essex in Maryland and Northwest Florida, both of whom had sent numerous players to Division I.
Jones also drew recent attention from Division I programs Morehead State and North Carolina Central. Baynham told both schools that Siena was in the picture, but they remained hopeful about landing her since she was still uncommitted.
But Jones ended any speculation with her announcement Wednesday as the second Prince William County player headed to Siena. Brentsville junior guard Alden Yergey committed to the Saints in November.
Siena’s uptempo style of play fits both players. Jones is the first Forest Park girls basketball player to commit to a Division I program since 2014 graduate Amber Mixon went to Dartmouth. Jones will sign with Siena during the regular-signing period for Division I basketball, which runs April 13-May 18.
Although her decision came later than she expected, Jones remained calm about finding a college as her high school graduation drew closer and fewer college had available roster spots. She remained confident something would work out.
“To me, she never seemed bothered by it,” Baynham said. “She put in more work. I think I was more worried than her.”
