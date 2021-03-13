690A0195.jpg
Potomac's Kyle Honore dribbles up court against Patriot in the Class 6B region championship game held at Patriot on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Potomac's Tyrell Harris, Kyle Honore and Anthony Jackson, Patriot's Trey Nelson and Chad Watson and Manassas Park's Payton Simmons were selected either to the first team or second team by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.

CLASS 6

First team

Chris Kuzemka, Centreville, sr.; Donald Hand, Landstown, jr.; Tyrell Harris, Potomac, sr.; Andre Speight, South County, sr.; Avery Ford, Centreville, sr.; Brayton Wheeler, Hayfield, jr.; Trey Nelson, Patriot, sr.; Kyton Lewis, Thomas Dale, sr.; Kyle Honore, Potomac, jr.; Jamie Kaiser, Lake Braddock, soph.

Second team

Cole Grubbs, James River-Midlothian, sr.; James Jasper, John Champe, sr.; John Awoke, Annandale, soph.; Matt Lauture, South Lakes, sr.; Mason Makovec, Floyd Kellam, sr.; Anthony Jackson, Potomac, sr.; Trenton Picott, South County, sr.; Nate Legg, McLean, sr.; Chad Watson, Patriot, sr.; Miles Phillips, Thomas Dale, jr.

Player of the year: Chris Kuzemka, Centreville.

Coach of the year: Kevin Harris, Centreville.

CLASS 5

First team

Elijah Kennedy, Green Run, sr.; Jaden Daughtry, L.C. Bird, jr.; Greg Spurlock, Rock Ridge, sr.; Jamonte Smith, Patrick Henry, sr.; Jacob Thomas, Stone Bridge, jr.; Jeremiah Hutton, Manchester, sr.; Jacob Cooper, Green Run, sr.; Dominic Stanford, Kempsville, sr.; Brycen Blaine, L.C. Bird, jr.; C.J. Goode, William Fleming, sr.

Second team

Josh Morse, Albemarle, sr.; Michael Ziller, Riverside, sr.; Noah Richardson-Keys, Manchester, sr.; Jarell Pope, Princess Anne, sr.; Bryce Shaw, Salem-Virginia Beach, sr.; Promyse Ferguson, L.C. Bird, sr.; Dominic Meyers, Briar Woods, sr.; Elijah Mitchell, William Fleming, soph.; Brooks Derey, Patrick Henry, soph.; Dylan Hundermark, Stone Bridge.

Player of the year: Elijah Kennedy, Green Run.

Coach of the year: Kent Kling, Stone Bridge.

CLASS 4

First team

Demetri Gardner, John Handley, sr.; Rasheed Daniels, Monacan, soph.; Rashad Tucker, Smithfield, sr.; Kavon Ferrell, Halifax County, sr.; Corey Moye, Smithfield, sr.; Kam Roberts, Halifax County, soph.; Ja’Mais Werts, Monacan, sr.; Chaz Lattimore, John Handley, sr.; A.J. McCloud, Pulaski County, sr.; O.J. Jackson, Grafton, sr.

Second team

George Mwesigwa, Loudoun County, jr.; Brendan Boyers, Loudoun County, jr.; Jaden Waller, Halifax County, sr.; Aaron Brooks, Courtland, soph.; Xander Alston, Troy Giles, Smithfield, soph.; Corey Long, Eastern View, jr.; D’aze Hunter, Eastern View; Matt Joyce, Blacksburg, jr.; Martin Perdue, Broad Run, soph.

Player of the year: Demetri Gardner, John Handley.

Coach of the year: Theotis Porter, Smithfield.

CLASS 3

First team

Elvin Edmonds III, Hopewell, sr.; Wes Williams, Independence, soph.; Jaylen Leftwich, Liberty Christian, sr.; Ayrion Journiette, Northside, jr.; Tyheim Love, Petersburg, jr.; Logan Barbour, William Monroe, sr.; Camelo Pacheco, Spotswood, jr.; Jake Thacker, Abingdon, sr.; LaMonta Ellis, Hopewell, senior; Chase Hungate, Abingdon, sr.

Second team

Ricky Goode-Wright, James Monroe, sr.; Zymir Faulkner, Charlottesville, sr.; James Puaauli-Pelham, Hopewell, sr.; Zack Diggs, Skyline, soph.; Andrew Shifflett, Western Albemarle, sr.; Conner Tilley, Lord Botetourt, jr.; Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, jr.; Jacobi Lambert, Heritage-Lynchburg, sr.; Stark Jones, Cave Spring, soph.; Evan Ramsey, Abingdon, soph.

Player of the year: Elvin Edmonds IV, Hopewell.

Coach of the year: Elvin Edmonds III, Hopewell.

