A fraction of a second.

That’s roughly the amount of time that stood between Patriot taking a 2-1 lead into the seventh and final inning, and the game tying run being scored by Forest Park, a feat that thus far had been thwarted multiple times in an exceptional pitching performance by Patriot’s Jakob Foster.

The season, and a regional semifinal matchup at Freedom-South Riding, was on the line. To put it bluntly-in the words of Forest Park’s Alex Shelkin-the pressure was on.

Shelkin managed to beat the throw, and two batters later Sean Pokorak managed to find left field, giving the Bruins a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish.

Forest Park (16-7) will face the Eagles (22-1) on Friday at 6 p.m., with a berth in the regional final as well as the Class 6 state tournament on the line.

Harrison Ludington began the night in an impressive fashion for the Bruins. After Caleb Ramey hit the second pitch of the game over the head of a leaping John Pokorak, he retired the next three batters on strikes.

The only blemish on the night for the junior, who gave up two runs in five innings while striking out four, came via a two-run home run by Kameron Mahoney with two strikes and two outs in the top of the second.

Forest Park got on the board for the first time in the bottom of the fourth. After a single by Zinny Kemahu followed by a hit-by-pitch for Owen Frye and a walk for Chase Hubred loaded the bases, Reilly Kopaniasz hit a sacrifice fly into right field.

The Bruins had an opportunity to score an inning later, when Ludington hit a single and then stole second. A bunt by Sean Pokorak later, Patriot intentionally walked John Pokorak to set up a double play. This would not be needed, as the next two batters flied out.

Patriot had a chance to increase their lead twice in the top of the sixth. After Boyd singled and then was caught stealing, Goff hit a fly ball to left that was lost in the light, only to fall victim to a 6-4-3 double play an inning later.

Following the heroics by Shelkin and Pokorak, Kemahu closed the game out to the tune of two innings with no runs allowed.

As the Bruins look ahead to the contest against Freedom, confidence is high, said head coach Steve DeNard. “We have a lot of momentum.”