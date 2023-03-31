SATURDAY, APRIL 1
BASEBALL
Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School
Games at Gar-Field
Park View vs. Gar-Field, noon
Liberty vs. Osbourn, 3 p.m.
Games at Hylton
Alexandria City at Hylton, noon
Fauquier vs. Woodbridge, 3 p.m.
Grant and Danny Spring Showcase
At Meridian HS
Meridian vs. Potomac, 10 a.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
Brentsville vs. John Champe at Lightridge High School, 1 p.m.
Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School
Games at Gar-Field
Park View vs. Osbourn, noon
Liberty vs. Gar-Field, 3 p.m.
Games at Hylton
Alexandria City vs. Woodbridge, noon
Fauquier vs. Hylton, 3 p.m.
Mingo Bay Classic, in Myrtle Beach (S.C.)
Battlefield vs. Lakota (OH). 2 p.m.
Forest Park vs. Conway (SC), 4:30 p.m.
Beltway Bash at The Ballpark at The Ballpark at Capital One, Tysons
Gainesville vs. McLean, 1 p.m.
Grant and Danny Spring Showcase
At Annandale HS
Potomac vs. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, 11 a.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 4
BASEBALL
Brentsville at Lightridge Tournament, TBD
Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School
Games at Gar-Field
Park View vs. Liberty, noon
Osbourn vs. Gar-Field, 3 p.m.
Games at Hylton
Fauquier vs. Alexandria City, noon
Woodbridge vs. Hylton, 3 p.m.
Mingo Bay Classic, in Myrtle Beach (S.C.)
Battlefield vs. North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.
Forest Park vs. Atkins (NC), 11:30 a.m.
Beltway Bash at The Ballpark at The Ballpark at Capital One, Tysons
Gainesville vs. Lake Braddock, 1 p.m.
Gainesville vs. Westfield, 4 p.m.
Grant and Danny Spring Showcase
Annandale at Potomac, 1:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
BASEBALL
Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School
Consolation game No. 1, 9 a.m.
Consolation game No. 2, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Mingo Bay Classic, in Myrtle Beach (S.C.)
Forest Park vs. Lakota (OH), 2 p.m.
Battlefield vs. Loris (SC), 4:30 p.m.
Beltway Bash at The Ballpark at The Ballpark at Capital One, Tysons
Gainesville vs. Chantilly, 7 p.m.
