SATURDAY, APRIL 1

BASEBALL

Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School

Games at Gar-Field

Park View vs. Gar-Field, noon

Liberty vs. Osbourn, 3 p.m.

Games at Hylton

Alexandria City at Hylton, noon

Fauquier vs. Woodbridge, 3 p.m.

Grant and Danny Spring Showcase

At Meridian HS

Meridian vs. Potomac, 10 a.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

Brentsville vs. John Champe at Lightridge High School, 1 p.m.

Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School

Games at Gar-Field

Park View vs. Osbourn, noon

Liberty vs. Gar-Field, 3 p.m.

Games at Hylton

Alexandria City vs. Woodbridge, noon

Fauquier vs. Hylton, 3 p.m.

Mingo Bay Classic, in Myrtle Beach (S.C.)

Battlefield vs. Lakota (OH). 2 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Conway (SC), 4:30 p.m.

Beltway Bash at The Ballpark at The Ballpark at Capital One, Tysons

Gainesville vs. McLean, 1 p.m.

Grant and Danny Spring Showcase

At Annandale HS

Potomac vs. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, 11 a.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

BASEBALL

Brentsville at Lightridge Tournament, TBD

Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School

Games at Gar-Field

Park View vs. Liberty, noon

Osbourn vs. Gar-Field, 3 p.m.

Games at Hylton

Fauquier vs. Alexandria City, noon

Woodbridge vs. Hylton, 3 p.m.

Mingo Bay Classic, in Myrtle Beach (S.C.)

Battlefield vs. North Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Atkins (NC), 11:30 a.m.

Beltway Bash at The Ballpark at The Ballpark at Capital One, Tysons

Gainesville vs. Lake Braddock, 1 p.m.

Gainesville vs. Westfield, 4 p.m.

Grant and Danny Spring Showcase

Annandale at Potomac, 1:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

BASEBALL

Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School

Consolation game No. 1, 9 a.m.

Consolation game No. 2, noon

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Mingo Bay Classic, in Myrtle Beach (S.C.)

Forest Park vs. Lakota (OH), 2 p.m.

Battlefield vs. Loris (SC), 4:30 p.m.

Beltway Bash at The Ballpark at The Ballpark at Capital One, Tysons

Gainesville vs. Chantilly, 7 p.m.

