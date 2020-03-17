Brandon Withers’ stay in spring training lasted less than a week.
The Osbourn High School graduate reported to the Oakland A’s facility in Mesa, Arizona March 7. Six days later, Oakland farm director Ed Sprague informed Withers and his fellow minor-leaguers during an outdoors meeting that the organization was sending them home in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Players were scheduled to leave Friday or Saturday, but Withers asked the A’s if he could stay until Sunday. His mother Diane had flown out to Arizona Thursday night with the hopes of seeing her son at his first spring training.
Instead, they took the time to sight see, including a hike in Sedona.
“We wanted to make the most of the trip,” Withers said.
In his short time in Arizona, Withers threw one bullpen session and was scheduled to throw another Friday before the announcement that the minor-leaguers needed to head home.
In his short time in Arizona, Withers threw one bullpen session and was scheduled to throw another Friday before the announcement that the minor-leaguers needed to head home. He wasn’t even there long enough to have his 2020 head shot taken.
Withers experienced a full-range of emotions in processing the news.
“You get ready to compete and win a job and then you are told you are going home,” said Withers, who was beginning his third spring training with the A’s after they selected him in the 31st round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of James Madison University. “It affects you in a bunch of different ways. You are angry because you are ready. But at the same time, there are a lot of people affected by this. You want to make sure everybody is healthy. This is a bigger situation than just baseball.”
Wither says he plans to work out at a local indoor baseball facility and also use the facility’s app to train remotely if necessary.
Although minor-leaguers are not paid until the regular season, Withers said he’s still in a good position.
“Right now, I am thankful my mom can help me out,” Withers said. “I know for a lot of guys they are in a tougher situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.