The spring sports season begins Monday with low turnout impacting a number of high school programs.
COVID-19 concerns factor into the fewer number of participants. The 2020 spring sports schedule was cancelled because of the pandemic.
But in other cases, high school programs have dealt with declining numbers for years.
Battlefield, Patriot and Woodbridge are the only three of Prince William County’s 12 public high schools to field junior varsity and varsity teams for all the spring sports. Traditionally, there are no freshman spring sports teams.
Potomac is the lone county high school who will field only varsity teams this spring.
Manassas Park will not have a varsity baseball team. Activities director Dan Forgas said between seven and eight kids came out. The Cougars have not had a junior varsity baseball team in at least three years.
Forgas attributes the drop-off to the closing down of the local youth league to kids having to work to support families or growing up playing other sports than baseball.
Freedom will not have any baseball, softball, girls lacrosse or boys tennis teams’ this season.
Baseball and softball were already only scheduled to play a strictly junior varsity schedule as they try to rebuild their programs.
The Eagles will only have varsity boys and girls soccer, varsity boys lacrosse and varsity girls tennis.
Freedom activities director Steve Bryson said athlete numbers are down at his school due to COVID concerns. In addition to low numbers, Freedom also did not have baseball, softball and girls lacrosse coaches to start the season. Bryson said none of the three coaching openings were COVID-related.
Gar-Field will have no junior varsity teams for baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse.
Colgan will not have junior varsity boys lacrosse.
Hylton will not have junior varsity teams for boys and girls tennis, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer and girls lacrosse.
Forest Park will not field junior varsity teams for girls lacrosse, girls soccer and softball.
Osbourn will not have junior varsity teams for boys and girls tennis, girls soccer, softball and boys and girls lacrosse.
Osbourn Park will not have junior varsity teams in softball, boys and girls tennis, girls soccer or boys and girls lacrosse.
Unity Reed will have not have junior varsity teams for boys and girls tennis, girls soccer, baseball and softball and boys and girls lacrosse.
Brentsville will have no junior varsity softball.
Besides baseball, Manassas Park will have no junior varsity softball or junior varsity girls soccer.
