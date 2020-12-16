High school basketball players are now allowed to have contact during practices, but they will have to continue to drill and compete in games while wearing masks following a decision made Wednesday by the Prince William County Public Schools Division.
In addition, the start of the county basketball season has been moved to Dec. 28. The season was originally scheduled to begin Dec. 21.
Prince William County schools instituted the no-contact mandate Dec. 4, four days before the first day of practice.
The no-contact rule prohibited any scrimmaging. Instead, players broke into maximum five-person groups to conduct drills. Players began wearing masks in practice Dec. 11 a day after the Virginia High School League required them for practice and games. The mask-wearing policy also applied to sideline cheer and indoor track.
The VHSL rescinded the mask requirement Monday, but the county school division kept it in place for all three sports.
With games on tap in less than a week, basketball coaches expressed concern about how game-ready their players would be if the no-contact rule remained.
“I get it and understand we have to err on the caution, but as we get closer to the games it raises another area of concern with injuries,” said Potomac boys coach Honore said. “The county got it right.”
Still, coaches remain prepared to change direction at a minute’s notice.
“You have to expect the unexpected,” Honore said.
For other winter sports, wrestling has to wear a mask except when actively drilling against and/or wrestling another participant. For swimming and diving, participants have to wear masks on the pool deck, but not in the pool, while gymnasts have to wear masks unless practicing or competing in a routine or on an apparatus.
In the return-to-play guidelines the VHSL issued in early November for the 2020-21 sports calendar, athletes did not have to wear masks while practicing or competing. Instead for example, basketball players only had to wear masks if they were on the bench for games or on the sidelines for practice.
