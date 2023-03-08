Prince William County teams have won nine state basketball championships:
2019: Woodbridge girls (Class 6)
2016: Potomac boys (5A)
2014: Potomac boys (5A)
2006: Forest Park girls (Group AAA)
2004: Forest Park girls (Group AAA)
1998: Gar-Field girls (Group AAA)
1995: Potomac boys (Group AAA)
1980: Gar-Field boys (Group AAA)
1975: Gar-Field girls (Group AAA)
