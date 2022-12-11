TJ Bush celebrated Saturday’s state-title win by carrying around a Chucky doll.
A first-year player at Freedom after transferring from Bishop Ireton, Bush said he bought the doll as a good luck charm when he visited Coastal Carolina over the summer.
The Class 6 Region B and Cardinal District Defensive Player of the Year has brought the doll to every game in honor of his late grandmother Donna, who passed away in 2020. Bush said Donna was a big horror movie fan and in particular liked the Chucky franchise.
The lineman anchored a defense that allowed 8.8 points a game this season and posted six shutouts. He finished with five tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss Saturday against Madison.
EVANS PRESSES IN
Tristan Evans played through several injuries this season to become the state’s all-time single-season touchdown pass leader.
After getting hit during practice five weeks ago, the junior quarterback said he suffered a broken index finger and wrist in his right throwing hand. He also has been dealing with an enlarged spleen since the summer.
Evans said only his coaches were aware of his injuries.
Evans said the injuries were not a distraction for him as he finished the season with 61 touchdown passes along with 3,614 passing yards and six interceptions. He also ran for 11 touchdowns, making him second all-time in state history for single-season touchdown responsibility with 72. The leader is Ronald Curry with 76 set.
“I feel good, I feel happy,” Evans. “We finished the job. It’s time to turn to next season.”
OVERTON AVOIDS A FULL BATH
Darryl Overton wasn’t taking any chances. The last time someone dumped a Gatorade bucket of water on him in the region final win Nov. 26 over Patriot, he developed an ear infection.
On a cold Saturday evening inside S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University with his team on the verge of capturing the Class 6 state title, Freedom's head coach first asked one of the managers to dump the water out of the Gatorade bucket.
But the manager refused. Then he asked one of his players to do the same. But again, his request remained unfilled.
With the clock winding down to just under two minutes left in the game, Overton moved down the sideline away from his players. At that point, assistant coach Chris Cousins ran toward Overton with the bucket. Overton saw Cousins out of the corner of his eye and sidestepped Cousins enough so only his windbreaker got partially wet.
Overton eventually took the windbreaker off before celebrating his team's state title.
