basketball generic 2.jpg

All games held at the Siegel Center in Richmond. Admission is $10 per game

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

CLASS 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

GIRLS

Rappahannock County vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.

BOYS

Lancaster vs. George Wythe, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

GIRLS

Hampton vs. Pulaski, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Varina vs. E.C. Glass, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

GIRLS

Brentsville (21-6) vs. Carroll County (27-1), 12:30 p.m.

BOYS

Hopewell vs. Northside, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

BOYS

Patriot (27-3) vs. Hayfield (29-1), 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Manchester (22-5) vs. Madison (25-4), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

GIRLS

Princess Anne vs. L.C. Bird, 11 a.m.

BOYS

Woodside vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHP GAMES

GIRLS

Clarke County vs. Central (Wise), 4:30 p.m.

BOYS

John Marshall vs. Radford, 6:30 p.m.

 

