All games held at the Siegel Center in Richmond. Admission is $10 per game
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
CLASS 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
GIRLS
Rappahannock County vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.
BOYS
Lancaster vs. George Wythe, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
GIRLS
Hampton vs. Pulaski, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Varina vs. E.C. Glass, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
GIRLS
Brentsville (21-6) vs. Carroll County (27-1), 12:30 p.m.
BOYS
Hopewell vs. Northside, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
BOYS
Patriot (27-3) vs. Hayfield (29-1), 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Manchester (22-5) vs. Madison (25-4), 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
GIRLS
Princess Anne vs. L.C. Bird, 11 a.m.
BOYS
Woodside vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHP GAMES
GIRLS
Clarke County vs. Central (Wise), 4:30 p.m.
BOYS
John Marshall vs. Radford, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.