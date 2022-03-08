basketball generic 3.jpg

BOYS

CLASS 6 

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Hayfield 67, South Lakes 48

Battlefield 55, Patriot 54

Final

Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University

Battlefield (20-6) vs. Hayfield (31-0), 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Highland Springs 62, Riverside 45

Maury 39, Menchville 36

CLASS 4

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Loudoun County 50, Loudoun Valley 40

Varina 84, King’s Fork 68

CLASS 3

Cave Spring 58, Northside 56

Petersburg 62, Hopewell 57

CLASS 2

John Marshall 92, Greensville County 53

Radford 49, James River 47, (2OT)

CLASS 1

W&L-Montross 59, Lancaster 57

Auburn 63, Twin Springs 39

GIRLS

CLASS 6

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Madison 49, Robinson 27

Osbourn Park 50, Thomas Dale 37

Final

Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University

Osbourn Park (26-1) vs. Madison (26-2), 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Woodgrove 50, Briar Woods 47

Menchville 59, Norview 56

CLASS 4

Millbrook 68, Pulaski County 59

King’s Fork 60, Manor 53

CLASS 3

Carroll County 69, Spotswood 45

Meridian 65, Lakeland 45

CLASS 2

Luray 64, John Marshall 46

Central Wise 49, Gate City 35

CLASS 1

Buffalo Gap 40, Rappahannock County 26

Honaker 49, Parry McCluer 28

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.