BOYS
CLASS 6
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Hayfield 67, South Lakes 48
Battlefield 55, Patriot 54
Final
Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University
Battlefield (20-6) vs. Hayfield (31-0), 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 5
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Highland Springs 62, Riverside 45
Maury 39, Menchville 36
CLASS 4
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Loudoun County 50, Loudoun Valley 40
Varina 84, King’s Fork 68
CLASS 3
Cave Spring 58, Northside 56
Petersburg 62, Hopewell 57
CLASS 2
John Marshall 92, Greensville County 53
Radford 49, James River 47, (2OT)
CLASS 1
W&L-Montross 59, Lancaster 57
Auburn 63, Twin Springs 39
GIRLS
CLASS 6
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Madison 49, Robinson 27
Osbourn Park 50, Thomas Dale 37
Final
Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University
Osbourn Park (26-1) vs. Madison (26-2), 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 5
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Woodgrove 50, Briar Woods 47
Menchville 59, Norview 56
CLASS 4
Millbrook 68, Pulaski County 59
King’s Fork 60, Manor 53
CLASS 3
Carroll County 69, Spotswood 45
Meridian 65, Lakeland 45
CLASS 2
Luray 64, John Marshall 46
Central Wise 49, Gate City 35
CLASS 1
Buffalo Gap 40, Rappahannock County 26
Honaker 49, Parry McCluer 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.