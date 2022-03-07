basketball generic 3.jpg

BOYS

CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

South Lakes at Hayfield, 7 p.m.

Battlefield at Patriot, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University

2:30 p.m.

CLASS 5 STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Riverside at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.

Menchville at Maury, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4 STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Western Albemarle at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.

Varina vs. King's Fork

GIRLS

CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Madison at Robinson, 7 p.m.

Thomas Dale at Osbourn Park, 6:30 p.m.

Final

Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University

12:30 p.m.

CLASS 5 STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Briar Woods at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

Norview at Menchville, 7 p.m.

 

