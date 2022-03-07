BOYS
CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
South Lakes at Hayfield, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Final
Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University
2:30 p.m.
CLASS 5 STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Riverside at Highland Springs, 7 p.m.
Menchville at Maury, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4 STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Western Albemarle at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
Varina vs. King's Fork
GIRLS
CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Madison at Robinson, 7 p.m.
Thomas Dale at Osbourn Park, 6:30 p.m.
Final
Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University
12:30 p.m.
CLASS 5 STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Briar Woods at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
Norview at Menchville, 7 p.m.
