CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 4

Hayfield 59, Washington-Liberty 51

South Lakes 49, Fairfax 38

Battlefield 68, Manchester 57

Patriot 74, James River 63

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

South Lakes at Hayfield

Battlefield at Patriot, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University

2:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 4

Robinson 36, Langley 32

Madison 46, Edison 30

Osbourn Park 59, James River 35

Thomas Dale 47, Woodbridge 38

Semifinals

Monday, March 7

Madison vs. Robinson

Thomas Dale at Osbourn Park

Final

Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University

12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 4

Staunton River at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

Meridian 75, New Kent 33

Lakeland 69, Brentsville 64

VISAA STATE TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

DIVISION III

Semifinals

Friday, March 4 at Virginia State University

Eastern Mennonite 49, Christ Chapel 38

Final

Saturday, March 5 at Virginia State 

GIRLS

DIVISION II

Semifinals

Friday, March 4 at Benedictine College Preparatory in Goochland County

Miller School 59, Seton 48

DIVISION III

Semifinals

Friday, March 4 at Benedictine College Preparatory in Goochland County

Virginia Academy 67, Trinity at Meadow View 28

Christ Chapel 43, Walsingham Academy 37

Final

Saturday, March 5 at Benedictine College Preparatory in Goochland County

Virginia Academy vs. Christ Chapel, noon

