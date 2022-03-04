CLASS 6 STATE TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 4
Hayfield 59, Washington-Liberty 51
South Lakes 49, Fairfax 38
Battlefield 68, Manchester 57
Patriot 74, James River 63
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
South Lakes at Hayfield
Battlefield at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Final
Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University
2:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 4
Robinson 36, Langley 32
Madison 46, Edison 30
Osbourn Park 59, James River 35
Thomas Dale 47, Woodbridge 38
Semifinals
Monday, March 7
Madison vs. Robinson
Thomas Dale at Osbourn Park
Final
Friday, March 11 at the Siegel Center, Virginia Commonwealth University
12:30 p.m.
CLASS 3 STATE TOURNAMENT
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 4
Staunton River at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
Meridian 75, New Kent 33
Lakeland 69, Brentsville 64
VISAA STATE TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
DIVISION III
Semifinals
Friday, March 4 at Virginia State University
Eastern Mennonite 49, Christ Chapel 38
Final
Saturday, March 5 at Virginia State
GIRLS
DIVISION II
Semifinals
Friday, March 4 at Benedictine College Preparatory in Goochland County
Miller School 59, Seton 48
DIVISION III
Semifinals
Friday, March 4 at Benedictine College Preparatory in Goochland County
Virginia Academy 67, Trinity at Meadow View 28
Christ Chapel 43, Walsingham Academy 37
Final
Saturday, March 5 at Benedictine College Preparatory in Goochland County
Virginia Academy vs. Christ Chapel, noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.