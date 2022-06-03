To win a state lacrosse title is a difficult task. To win it after playing a familiar opponent five times in the same season is even more Herculean.

Yet that is the possible predicament facing both the Patriot and Battlefield boys’ lacrosse teams as they participate in the Class 6 state tournament, starting this weekend. If both teams, which are natural rivals anyway, win their first-round games, they would likely face each other again for the fifth time this season.

Patriot coach Dan Puhlick and Battlefield coach David Suthers both said that is a hard thing to do.

The difficulty is borne out by the fact that Patriot (16-3) won the regular-season title after beating the Bobcats (15-2) in their second regular-season matchup. The first game counted as a non-district game won by Battlefield. Battlefield claimed the Cedar Run District Tournament title. The two met again Tuesday in the region final with Patriot winning 13-7.

Patriot has already advanced to the state semifinals after its quarterfinal opponent (James River-Midlothian) forfeited Thursday.

“I wish the bracket wasn’t that way,” Puhlick said. “But if we face them, we need to make them make a mistake if we want to win.”

Suthers agreed.

“Playing any opponent five times makes it difficult to find new wrinkles,” he added. “You have to get creative.’’

So how did each team get to this point?

After playing what Puhlick called the “best out-of-conference schedule in the state,” including a match against perennial Class 5 power Riverside, the Pioneers rode the wave of 18 seniors, including senior left attack Zach Walsh, who played at Patriot during his freshman year, transferred to Paul VI for two seasons and returned this year.

“He remained friends with a lot of our players, so he came back and we haven’t skipped a beat,” Puhlick said. “He’s been awesome for us.’’

Patriot also has played strong defense, led by goalie Aiden Fairchild.

“He’s one of the top goalies in the area,” Puhlick said. “We have a very stable defense and he tells people where to go. He communicates very well.”

When asked about the key to his team’s success, Puhlick said patience is the team’s best virtue.

“We can push the pace and be up-tempo,’’ he added. “But our motto is to outpatient the other team. Don’t force a pass, but make a good pass and take good shots.’’

The 2021 Class 6 state runner-up, Battlefield lost six defenders and its starting goalie from last season to graduation. Fortunately. Suthers said several returning players felt the sting of the way last season ended. It took them a while to come together, but they have. The Bobcats overcame the loss of attack Noah Elazar, who sprained the medial collateral ligament in his knee, ending his season.

Led by a strong corps of midfielders, including sophomore Brodie Carroll, and seniors Brandon Culliver and Austin Nevins, Battlefield’s offense is steady. Suthers calls Nevins a “quarterback at attackman.’’

“He really settles the team on offense,’’ Suthers said.

On defense, Mason Cage does a good job helping sophomore goalie John Fisher, Suthers said.

Suthers said the strength of his team is its unity and ability to pull together during adversity.

“They have a lot of heart, play with a lot of intensity,’’ Suthers said ‘’Each and every player leaves everything out on the field, and that’s all you can ask.’’