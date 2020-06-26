Stonewall Jackson graduate Case deBruijn is on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Competing at Idaho State, deBruijn twice led the nation in punting and finished as the runner-up the other two years.
In 1981, deBruijn averaged 45.9 yards per punt (third all time in Division I-AA) and was a first-team all-American. He secured Idaho State’s win in the FCS national championship game when he converted a 33-yard field goal in a 33-30 triple overtime victory over Weber State.
He is a member of the school’s Ring of Honor.
deBruijn is one of 99 players listed the divisional players’ ballot. The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in early 2021.
At Stonewall, deBruijn was all-county or all-district three straight seasons. He played one season with the Kansas City Chiefs (who selected him in the eighth round of the 1982 NFL Draft) and two seasons in the USFL with the Oklahoma and Arizona Outlaws.
