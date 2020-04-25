Stonewall Jackson High School graduate Reggie Floyd will get his initial NFL shot with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Floyd posted this on his Twitter account Saturday evening following the conclusion of the three-day, seven-round NFL Draft: "I want to thank the Cardinals organization for taking a chance with me and you will not forgot it!!!!! For everyone else you in trouble now I’ll never forget it"
Floyd, a four-year safety for Virginia Tech, was one of two seniors on the Hokies' defense in 2019. He totaled 69 tackles in 13 games (11 starts).
For his career, Floyd played in 51 games with 36 starts and five interceptions. He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2016.
In 2018, Floyd was second on the team with 88 tackles and tied for second with 9.5 tackles for loss.
Floyd was a four-year starter at free safety for Stonewall and recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons to finish as the program's fifth all-time leading rusher with 3,183 yards.
Stonewall honored Floyd before his final home game when a ceremony retiring his No. 20 jersey. The Raiders also commemorated the occasion by painting the four 20-yard markers on the field in Stonewall’s primary color maroon.
Floyd continues a long line of former Raiders who have recently received opportunities to play in the NFL, including two with Arizona.
Three have been drafted: Running back Ryan Williams (drafted in 2011, second round, Arizona), defensive lineman Tim Settle (2018, fifth round, Washington) and cornerback Greg Stroman (2018, seventh round, Washington).
Damien Thigpen was signed by Arizona as a undrafted rookie free agent in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.