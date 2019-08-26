Stonewall Jackson graduate Reggie Floyd is the recipient of a new Virginia Tech football tradition thanks to a vote by his Hokie teammates.
The senior safety will wear No. 1 all season. The last Hokie to wear that number was wide receiver Isaiah Ford in 2016.
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced the decision Monday.
According to a Virginia Tech press release, the players were “instructed to choose an individual for the honor who epitomizes the Virginia Tech work ethic, a team-first attitude and a willingness to do whatever it takes to help himself and his teammates improve on a daily basis.”
Floyd has started 25 games for Virginia Tech and played in 38 total. Last season, he finished second on the team with 88 tackles.
In other Virginia Tech news involving local players, Hylton graduate Silas Dzansi is listed on the Hokies' depth chart as the starting right tackle for this Saturday's season opener at Boston College.
Dzansi started the last three games of the 2018 season at right tackle.
