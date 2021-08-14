Stonewall Jackson graduate Reggie Floyd was one of two safeties signed by the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans announced the signings Thursday.
The 6-foot, 222-pound Floyd has never played in an NFL game before signing with the Titans. Floyd played four seasons at safety for Virginia Tech before the Arizona Cardinals signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020. The Cardinals released Floyd April 3, 2020.
Floyd then signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League Feb. 17, 2021. Montreal released Floyd June 22.
Floyd played in Tennessee's preseason opener Friday at Atlanta. The Titans won 23-3.
Floyd was one of two seniors on the Hokies' defense in 2019. He totaled 69 tackles in 13 games (11 starts).
For his college career, Floyd played in 51 games with 36 starts and five interceptions. He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2016.
In 2018, Floyd was second on the team with 88 tackles and tied for second with 9.5 tackles for loss.
