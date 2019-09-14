Stonewall Jackson graduate Tim Settle is expected to replace Jonathan Allen in the starting lineup at defensive end Sunday when the Washington Redskins host the Dallas Cowboys.
Allen suffered an injury this last Sunday in the Redskins’ season-opening loss to Philadelphia.
Against the Eagles, Settle recorded one tackle and was on the field for 36 snaps.
Washington selected Settle in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.
“It’s big for him. I think it’s going to come down to him, how he handles more reps," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Thursday on what he's seen from Settle in preparation for Dallas. "When you have [Daron] Payne, [Jonathan] Allen and [Matt] Ioannidis in there, he’s getting limited 15-20 snaps a game, that goes up to 30, 35, 40, we’ll see how he does. We’ll see how his stamina is. But, I think he’s in great shape."
