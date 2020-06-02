Stonewall Jackson High School will induct 20 people into its inaugural 2020 athletic hall of fame.
 
The school will honor the athletes and coaches during the fall pending directives regarding COVID-19. The school will provide more information once things are finalized. 
 
The following is the list of inductees with graduation year and sport:

Courtney Bures, 2004, Softball State Champion

Bill Cameron, Coach Wrestling, 19 Yrs, Multiple Titles

Natalie Critchley, 1978, Basketball, Softball All County/All District

Raymond Gee, 1997, Football, Track/Field All-Dist/Region/Met

Kim Graham, 1989, Track/Field Multiple State Titles

Monta Hicks, 1995, Football All-State 

Jim Kidd, 1968, Track/Field State Champion ½ mile

Jason Koch, Coach, Softball 04 state champ 3x finals

Ron Lane, 1982 Soccer, All Reg/Met/State 

Christina Moore, 1989 Softball, Basketball All-Met

“Chip” Reklis, 1972, Basketball 2x Player of the year

Michelle Ritenour, 1983, Gymnastics State Champion

Wayne Robinson, 1975, Football, Basketball All-State 

Andre Southerland, 1985, Football All State POY 

William Vehrs, 1971, XC, Track/Field State Champion 

Jeremy Rankin, 1999, Wrestling, Soccer 2x State Champion

Tommy Worstell, 1984, Basketball, Football, Lacrosse 

Anna Glaze, Coach, Cheerleading 3x State Championships

James Vogt, 1972, Cross Country 2x State Champion-Mile Run

Ryan Williams, 2008, Football HS All-american

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.