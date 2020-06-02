Courtney Bures, 2004, Softball State Champion
Bill Cameron, Coach Wrestling, 19 Yrs, Multiple Titles
Natalie Critchley, 1978, Basketball, Softball All County/All District
Raymond Gee, 1997, Football, Track/Field All-Dist/Region/Met
Kim Graham, 1989, Track/Field Multiple State Titles
Monta Hicks, 1995, Football All-State
Jim Kidd, 1968, Track/Field State Champion ½ mile
Jason Koch, Coach, Softball 04 state champ 3x finals
Ron Lane, 1982 Soccer, All Reg/Met/State
Christina Moore, 1989 Softball, Basketball All-Met
“Chip” Reklis, 1972, Basketball 2x Player of the year
Michelle Ritenour, 1983, Gymnastics State Champion
Wayne Robinson, 1975, Football, Basketball All-State
Andre Southerland, 1985, Football All State POY
William Vehrs, 1971, XC, Track/Field State Champion
Jeremy Rankin, 1999, Wrestling, Soccer 2x State Champion
Tommy Worstell, 1984, Basketball, Football, Lacrosse
Anna Glaze, Coach, Cheerleading 3x State Championships
James Vogt, 1972, Cross Country 2x State Champion-Mile Run
Ryan Williams, 2008, Football HS All-american
