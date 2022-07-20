Stonewall Jackson High School graduate Chayce Chalmers was nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The award recognizes student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field
Chalmers, a safety for the University of Virginia football team, was rewarded for his extensive work off the gridiron last year when he was one of six UVA student-athletes presented the ACC Top VI award, annually given to student-athletes who have given the most in terms of service to the University and the Charlottesville communities.
In addition, he took home the UVA Distinguished Student-Athlete Scholarship Award which is given to a rising fourth year student-athlete who has distinguished themselves for their efforts within the athletics department and community.
Originally a member of the UVA Groundskeepers, Chalmers is now the leader of the group made up of student-athletes and coaches as they fight for social justice and equity.
He has volunteered at The Equity Center as a mentor to middle school students in the Charlottesville area, is a weekly visitor at the Brooks YMCA Afterschool Program as a mentor and speaker, helped organize non-profit bake sales for Challah for Hunger and a volunteer at Camp Holiday Trails helping clear trails for campers all in his time at UVA.
Chalmers has seen action in 21 games for the Cavalier defense over the last two seasons and last year was named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll.
