Stonewall Jackson High School now has two football underclassmen with offers from Alabama.
The Crimson Tide offered junior defensive lineman Tyleik Williams Sunday. Williams and teammate Shawn Murphy made their first visit to Alabama this weekend where they were among 26 players from the nation attending an invite-only Elite Day.
Alabama offered Murphy April 29.
Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban visited Stonewall Jackson Jan. 21 and let Raiders head coach Carroll Walker know that both players were invited to the Elite Day event during his hour and 15 minute conversation with Walker.
Both were named to the VHSL's all-Class 6 football team as second-team selections.
Murphy was named the Cedar Run District and Class 6 Region B defensive player of the year. He totaled 91 tackles this season and four sacks. Williams finished with 47 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Murphy is rated the nation's No. 3 player for the class of 2022 and No. 1 in Virginia by 247Sports. He was recently named a MaxPreps sophomore all-American. Murphy holds over 20 offers, including ones from LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Williams, rated the No. 6 player in Virginia and 204 overall for the class of 2021 by 247Sports, has at least 15 offers, including ones from Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
