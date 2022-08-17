When Manassas Park High School cancelled its 2022 football season, activities director Dan Forgas received messages from a number of nearby programs asking if they would consider letting them use any of their available 110 reconditioned Riddell helmets.

Manassas Park decided to keep their helmets, but the requests underscores the supply chain issues affecting some high school football programs in need of need additional helmets and pads due to an influx of more players or because manufacturers were unable to recondition helmets in time for the start of practice due to a shortage of parts and personnel.

Locally, Osbourn and Osbourn Park high schools both contacted Manassas Park as did Fairfax, WT Woodson and Westfield high schools.

“When you hear schools like Westfield, you know it’s bad,” Osbourn Park head football coach Marsel Wells said in reference to the Fairfax County powerhouse. “Money is not the problem.”

Wells said Osbourn Park had 75 Riddell reconditioned helmets ready to go during the offseason. But extra interest in the program brought in more players.

High school football notebook: Osbourn Park, Colgan football see increased numbers To elevate turnout as first-year head coaches in their programs, Colgan’s Reggie Scott and Osbourn Park’s Marsel Wells focused on building rel…

Wells reached back out to Riddell to see if they could send 35 additional helmets, but Riddell told him they were out of stock. Wells then asked Schutt in February if they had available helmets. Schutt told Osbourn Park they would arrive in early July, but are still on back order.

Wells said OP is set for its varsity and junior varsity. The additional equipment is for the freshmen.

While Osbourn Park received its initial set of helmets reconditioned, Osbourn did not.

On July 12, Schutt informed Osbourn head football coach Cortez Whiting that it would be unable to repair or repaint the Eagles’ helmets in time for the start of practice. Schutt said “limited parts and help” were the reason.

Osbourn received the returned helmets July 29. The helmets were still certified after being reconditioned the year before. But the Osbourn coaches were tasked with fixing any helmets.

Osbourn initially planned on beginning practice July 28th, but pushed the start date back to Aug. 1 due to the delayed return of their helmets.

“They look horrible,” Whiting said.

Whiting said Osbourn did everything on its part by sending the helmets to Schutt for reconditioning Jan. 13.

The delay impacted players’ offseason visits to college football camps where they had to rent helmets from the host school.

“It’s very frustrating for this to be last minute,” said Whiting, who will switch to Riddell for next season.

Some other schools like Kettle Run, Gonzaga and Paul VI reached out to Whiting to see if Osbourn had any extra helmets to spare, but it had none to give out.

Whiting said Osbourn has about 65 players out, the highest total in a few years.

The Eagles may have a junior varsity team, but will only play against opponents with similar experience and skill levels.

Whiting estimated he has 25 players out who have never played football before.

On the plus side, Osbourn’s new turf field is ready for use this upcoming season.