FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 82, POTOMAC 78 (OT): Tavarres Riley scored 37 points as the visiting Eagles rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Panthers Tuesday.
It was Freedom’s first win over Potomac since a 69-63 win Jan. 11, 2008. Since then, the Panthers had defeated the Eagles 27 straight times.
Freedom (5-2 in Cardinal District, 7-5 overall), which won its third straight, outscored Potomac (5-2, 8-4) 11-7 in the extra period. Shamar Sisco had 21 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Wimbush 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Riley also had five assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Kyle Honore scored 35 points for the Panthers. He was 13 of 25 from the field, including 8 of 16 from the 3-point line. Frankie Lee added 14 points.
Freedom sent the game into overtime Sisco's 3-pointer to tie the game at 71-all.
The Eagles scored first in the extra period before Potomac went up 74-73 on Honore’s 3. Freedom scored the next four points before another Honore 3 tied the game at 77.
From there, the Eagles converted four free throws to go up by four, 81-77. Potomac hit 1 of 2 free throws to get within three and then Freedom closed it out by hitting one of 2 free throws for the final score.
Potomac shot 55 percent from the field (23 of 35 for 2’s and 10 of 25 for 3’s) and were 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Potomac led 21-15 at the end of the first and 38-24 at halftime.
For the game, Freedom shot 50 percent from the field, including going 8 of 22 from the 3-point line and 20 of 34 for 2’s. The Eagles were 18 of 26 from the free-throw line.
