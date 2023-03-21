SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 20, FAUQUIER 2 (five innings): Tea Cornett, Katie Search and Natalie Quinlan each had four RBI for Brentsville (2-1) in Monday's non-district win on the road.
Cornett was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a home run. Quinlan was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Search was 2 for 2 with three runs scored.
Cornett struck out four in five innings for the win.
COLGAN 4, BROOKE POINT 2: In her lone at-bat for the game, Madelyn Fillare hit a two-run homer to pace Colgan’s offense Monday.
Jordan Hern added two hits and an RBI for Colgan (2-2).
Dorsey Grose struck out 10 in seven innings. She allowed four hits and one run.
FOREST PARK 11, SAINT JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 0 (five innings): Arianna Pitts recorded the shutout. She allowed two hits and struck out five in five innings.
Offensively for Forest Park (2-1), Janel Day recorded five RBI and finished the game 2 for 3 with one run scored and a homer. Kiersten Miller was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
OSBOURN 20, PARK VIEW-STERLING 2 (four innings): Tristyn Kershner and Rhyannon Stanley each had three RBI for Osbourn (1-1).
Stanley was the winning pitcher. She struck out 11 in four innings.
NORTH STAFFORD 1, PATRIOT 0: The host Wolverines scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
BASEBALL
BRENTSVILLE 13, FAUQUIER 2: Jeffery Cook’s triple provided four runs as the Tigers (2-1) won Monday.
Wyatt Dye added two hits, three runs scored and two RBI. Brayden Hutchinson was the winning pitcher. He struck out eight in four innings while allowing one hit and one earned run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.