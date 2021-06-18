Just seconds after Patriot junior goalkeeper Abby Ochs made a lunging save and knocked away a forceful penalty kick by Battlefield senior Anna Tekampe, a gamut of emotions erupted Thursday in the Class 6 Region B girls soccer final.
Ochs threw her arms in the air, leaped high and ran toward her cheering teammates, who were each jumping in exhilaration as host and top-seeded Patriot celebrated earning its first state playoff berth in school history, winning in penalty kicks, 6-5, over the Bobcats, after the teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation, two regular five-minute overtime periods, and two five-minute "golden goal" (sudden death) periods.
Meanwhile, the heartbreaking realization that her team’s season—and her high school tenure—was over, was too much for Tekampe to bear. She threw her hands in front of her face and knelt with her face on the ground for several seconds before her Bobcat teammates came over to console her, followed by Battlefield coach Kevin Hilton.
The exhilaration was palpable for Patriot (11-0-2), which will host a state semifinal Monday at 6 p.m. If Patriot wins, it will also host the state final Wednesday, June 23.
Coach Kelly Beauchamp-Payne’s emotions spilled out as tears streamed down her face while she embraced most of her players before meeting her husband, Gar-Field activities director Mike Payne, for an equally poignant embrace.
Before long, Beauchamp-Payne’s tears turned to beams of pride as she held the regional championship trophy aloft before passing it on to each of her players for a brief touch. Shortly thereafter the team happily posed for pictures, while Battlefield’s players gathered in a single vertical line, each putting one arm around each other while listening to Hilton’s final words to them.
The stop of Tekampe’s shot by Ochs ended a tight, 6-5, round of penalty kicks that decided whose season would continue and whose would end following a riveting regulation session and four five-minute overtime periods that featured two teams about as evenly matched as is possible.
The previous two matchups between the teams were close as well. Patriot surrendered two of the three goals it allowed all season to the Bobcats, one in a 2-1 victory on May 14 and the other in a 1-1 tie on June 1. So it came as no surprise that the teams would have mustering offense against the other.
Battlefield (9-3-1) outshot Patriot 5-4 in the first half, but the Bobcats took 11 shots in the second half, and Ochs notched six saves, including a couple that required her to leave her feet. Patriot, led by Cedar Run District player of the year in senior defender Soleil Brown, overcame four corner kicks, two indirect kicks, and a yellow card in the second half to keep the game scoreless. Brown routinely notched bicycle kicks to take the ball out of the trouble zone, and even missed a shot when her blast from just below midfield went high above the crossbar.
Both teams had several good chances, but the defense came through. Both Beauchamp-Payne and Ochs lauded the team’s defense and Patriot showed why with long kicking ability, relentless aggressiveness, and four corner kicks, each of which obviously proved unproductive. Meanwhile, Battlefield’s freshman goalkeeper, Morgan Shively made several important saves.
During the penalty kick phase, Hilton employed three different goaltenders. Patriot won a coin flip at midfield, and moments later, Patriot’s Nenah Conners blasted a shot into the lower left corner of the goal to take a 1-0 lead but Battlefield answered back when Tekampe shot one into the top left corner.
After Carly Gillette scored for the Pioneers to make it 2-1 with Tekampe in the goal for Battlefield, Kaeli Luong tucked one into the right corner, tying the penalty kicks phase at 2. Later, Patriot got goals from Hannah McGarvey, Carly Brock and Dakota Russell before Battlefield tied them with goals by Bridie Sheahan, Logan Davis, and Isabel Kelly. The penalty kicks round was tied up 5-5 just before Dakota Russell flared one into the left corner of the end zone. Backup goalkeeper Lyndsie Clough got a hand on it, but it would just take a stop by Ochs and the game would be over.
Ochs leaned left and that’s where Tekampe shot it, but Ochs put two hands on it, dove, and pushed it to the side of the goal, preserving the victory.
Hilton said he was proud of the Bobcats’ effort, adding that it was a tough way to lose.
“The girls left it all out there on the field,” Hilton said. “But when you play against a team with a back four the caliber that Patriot has and a goalkeeper [Ochs] whose stellar, it’s pretty difficult to score against them. I’m not surprised that it went to that level [penalty kicks] of the match.”
Ochs shook off the effects of a scary situation early in the second half when she crumpled to the ground and appeared to have thrown up. When asked about it after the game, she said she “didn’t know what happened.”
“I wasn’t nervous or overly hot,” Ochs said. “I really don’t know what happened. I really didn't expect it. That's for sure.”
Ochs left the game briefly, with sophomore goalkeeper Sofia Nicewonger taking over for about two minutes before Ochs returned, having taken some water during the break on a warm day.
Beauchamp-Payne, who endured the post-game interview while in wet clothes after her players gave her the proverbial Gatorade shower in celebration, was asked about the post-game tears she shed.
“We lost a year [to the pandemic], so this is our year to put it all together,” Beauchamp-Payne said. “This is just a special group of girls and honestly I was so thrilled just to have another practice, prepare for another game, with them, that I was grateful.”
The defense, led by Brown, but also featuring McGarvey, Brock, and Maggie Mockenhaupt was as stingy as the Pioneers have been all year, often marking the goal like flies on flypaper. Beauchamp-Payne called them “the best back line in the state,” noting that only one team other than Battlefield notched a goal against Patriot all season.
“When you play with players the caliber of what we have, along with the player of the year [Brown], I know I don’t have to worry about many balls coming my way from [point blank range],” Ochs said. “This feels so good to be part of a first team that has gotten to states, but the mission’s not done.”
One of the key factors for Patriot all season has been its preparedness. Beauchamp-Payne noted the Pioneers have been practicing penalty kicks since the second week of the season.
“It definitely helps you feel more at ease,” Ochs said. “With the explosiveness in going out and choosing [one] side over the other, it definitely helps to have done it over and over.”
