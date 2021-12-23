Sophomore Tey Barbour scored 21 points Wednesday as Osbourn High School's boys basketball team defeated host Gainesville 45-37 in a Cedar Run District matchup.
Barbour had six field goals, including three from the 3-point line, and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Idiris Johnson added 10 points for the Eagles (2-1, 4-4).
For Gainesville (0-2, 5-4), Phoenix Shahateet had 13 points and seven rebounds Artem Hurtovenko had 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.