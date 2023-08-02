Tommy Amaker recruited Tey Barbour harder than any other men’s college basketball coach who expressed interest in the 6-foot-5 guard.

In Amaker’s estimation, Barbour was a perfect fit for Harvard. Barbour’s ability to stretch the floor, his outside shooting ability and his defense all appealed to Amaker.

As did Barbour’s 4.17 grade point average, a noteworthy achievement given Harvard is one of the nation’s most elite academic institutions.

So when Amaker called Barbour July 25 to check in, something clicked for Barbour. Although he already had offers from more established college basketball programs and appreciated their interest, Barbour was already leaning toward Harvard.

In fact, it was the only school he took an official visit to (April 7, the day after Barbour’s birthday). Now, he felt it was time to end the recruiting process.

Barbour talked it over with his parents first. Since the Ivy League does not offer athletic scholarships, student-athletes receive financial assistance based on need. Before financial aid, the cost of attending Harvard for the 2023-24 academic year is $79,450. Plentiful options exist to help defray costs, but it’s still a lot to consider.

After his parents said they could work it out, Barbour called Amaker back later that same day to tell him he was coming. He announced his decision the next day.

“He seems loyal to his players and is genuine,” Barbour said of Amaker.

Barbour wanted to make his college decision before school started August 21, but he didn’t want to rush it. Harvard first started recruiting Barbour last fall. The Crimson offered him Feb. 28. Assistant coach Mike Sotsky watched Barbour play at with Osbourn as well and Amaker followed Barbour in person during the AAU season.

Barbour also had offers from American, George Washington, Mount St. Mary’s, Old Dominion, Towson, Bryant, George Mason, UMass-Lowell and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

In 16 seasons at the helm, Amaker has guided Harvard to four NCAA Tournament appearances and seven 20-win seasons. Amaker is the Crimson’s all-time winningest coach. He is a former standout guard at Duke who led programs at Michigan and Seton Hall. He played his high school basketball at W.T. Woodson in Fairfax. The Crimson finished the 2022-23 season with a 14-14 record overall and a 5-9 mark in the Ivy League.

Michelle Martin, Barbour’s mother, said she was not surprised by her son’s decision.

“He’s doing what he loves, getting to play basketball and he gets a Harvard degree,” Martin said.

Martin, who took the official visit to Harvard with her son, said she had no doubts Amaker and his staff have Barbour’s best interests in mind.

“It feels like a family,” Martin said. “Nothing has made me question that.”

Two of Harvard’s four incoming freshman men’s basketball players are from Washington D.C. high schools (Thomas Batties II from Gonzaga and Malik Mack, St. John’s College). Mack was the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year for Washington D.C. According to 247Sports, Mack received offers from Ole Miss, Rhode Island, Rice and Saint Peter's University.

“It’s a place I can succeed on and off the court,” Barbour said of Harvard.

After spending his first three seasons at Osbourn, Barbour will compete his senior year at Patriot. Barbour decided to transfer after Rocky Carter said he was dismissed as Osbourn’s head boys basketball coach March 13 following a meeting with the school’s activities director John Ellenberger.

Carter said he was not given any reason for his dismissal other than that the school wanted to go in another direction.

Barbour said the decision to leave Osbourn was a tough one since he had grown up in the city of Manassas.

“If Coach Carter is still at Osbourn, I would not have transferred,” Barbour said.

Barbour said he had no interest in going to a private school.

“I want to still enjoy my senior year,” Barbour said. “It was time for a change, but I will still be with familiar people. It won’t be a total shock.”

Barbour will live with his father Ikeea, who already resided in Patriot’s school zone before Barbour transferred. Barbour knows a number of the Patriot basketball players through AAU, especially his long-time teammate Isaiah Vick. The two have played together since the fifth grade.

The 6-7 Vick is one of two starters back for the Class 6 state runner-up that finished 27-4. The other is Dezmond Hopkins. Overall, the Pioneers return 11 players after graduating only three seniors.

In three seasons at Osbourn, Barbour totaled 1,089 career points and was on pace to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Jay Lane, a 2012 Osbourn graduate, is the current leader with 1,379 points.

Last season, Barbour finished as the second-leading scorer in Prince William County, averaging 24.6 points a game in earning first-team, all-Cedar Run District and all-Class 6 Region B honors for the second straight season. He was also the district player of the year.

Barbour will be the first boys basketball player to play for a Division I program directly out of a Prince William County high school since in 2017 when Potomac’s Nana Opoku and Freedom-Woodbridge’s James West IV went to Mount St. Mary’s.