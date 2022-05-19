Rocky Carter knew this moment was coming for Tey Barbour. It was a question of when for the Osbourn sophomore guard.
In April, four Division I colleges took Barbour’s recruiting to the next level when they offered him a scholarship after seeing him play with his DC Premier AAU team at two national tournaments, in Indianapolis and Kansas City.
The New Jersey Institute of Technology got the ball rolling by offering Barbour after the Indianapolis Tournament. Bryant, UMass-Lowell, where former Osbourn standout Connor Withers plays, and George Mason soon followed.
Carter expected college interest to increase for Barbour when Carter said he received a call from an Atlantic-10 school in October asking for more information about the 6-4 guard. Carter then sent out film.
Barbour averaged a team-high 17.5 points and 6.9 rebounds this season for the Eagles and earned first-team all-Cedar Run District and Class 6, Region B honors. He continued to perform well on the AAU circuit with the Premier.
“The rest took care of itself,” Carter said.
Barbour could always shoot the basketball, He averaged 2.2 3-pointers a game this season and displayed his skills at Hoops Fest 25.
In the 3-point competition, Barbour set an event record for boys by totaling 25 points in the first round. Barbour got into such a rhythm that he made seven of his final eight shots. Barbour won the title with 18 points in the championship round.
“It’s textbook,” Carter said of Barbour’s shooting mechanics. “Smooth form from catch to release. [There’s] no hitch in his shot.”
But as Barbour developed other aspects of his game, he began to draw college interest for more than just his deft outside touch.
Coaches liked the way he attacked the rim, something Carter and his AAU coach Dwight Vick urged him to do. Vick has been coaching Barbour since fifth grade.
A humble kid who deflects attention, Barbour needed to grow into the role of becoming a team’s No. 1 offensive option instead of looking to defer to others.
The quality of competition only enhanced Barbour’s all-around game.
Carter also said he wanted to make sure Barbour and his mother, Michelle, were comfortable with him starting to promote Barbour to colleges this school year. If he did that, Carter expected the colleges to start tracking Barbour more closely.
It’s a message Vick had told Barbour and his mom as well. Carter credits Michelle with keeping her son grounded.
“Mom is the driving force behind it all, regarding how humble and down to earth Tey is and has remained thus far,” Carter said.
Carter said Barbour, whose father, Ikea, played for Osbourn in the mid-1990s, will get the chance to add offers this summer when he plays in high school tournaments in June as well as additional AAU Tournaments.
“He’s really a student of the game,” Carter said.
Since the city of Manassas school opened in 1977, Osbourn has produced four Division I men’s basketball players, but only two who have signed with their respective college straight out of high school: 1983 graduate Mike Dufrene (George Mason) and 1994 graduate Derrick Nix (UNC-Greensboro).
Withers and 2011 Osbourn graduate Isaac Freeman (UMass) signed with their schools after a postgraduate year.
“My opinion only, [but] if Tey stays on the course he’s on right now, there is nothing this kid will not accomplish,” Carter said.
