Manassas Park High School graduate BJ Treuting kept his promise.
Seven years after refusing to shave until the Washington Nationals won the World Series, Treuting cut off his whiskers Saturday night at the Salt Line in the Navy Yard following the parade celebrating the Washington capturing the championship.
Treuting, who moved to New Orleans over the summer, returned to the area for the special occasion. A number of his friends joined him Saturday night for the official shearing.
Treuting last shaved Jan. 14, 2012.
After enduring the Nationals' previous disappointing postseason finishes, Treuting saw his commitment pay off Wednesday night when Washington defeated Houston 6-2 in Game 7.
Despite leaving the area over the summer. Treuting said he came back for all the home World Series games and was in attendance for games 4 and 5.
Treuting is a former teacher in the Manassas Park school system and was an assistant coach for the high school baseball team.
