Manassas Park High School BJ Treuting said he he will finally shave his beard Saturday when the Washington Nationals celebrate their World Series championship with a parade through the city.
A diehard Nationals fan and longtime season ticket holder, Treuting, who last shaved Jan. 14, 2012, decided to grow out his beard until Washington won the World Series.
After enduring the Nationals' previous disappointing postseason finishes, Treuting saw his commitment pay off Wednesday night when Washington defeated Houston 6-2 in Game 7.
Treuting moved to New Orleans in July, but came back for all the home World Series games.
Treuting is a former teacher in the Manassas Park school system and was an assistant coach for the high school baseball team.
