The day before his official fourth NFL season began with the Washington Football Team, Tim Settle stopped by his high school alma mater Saturday afternoon to see first-hand if Unity Reed’s football team was as talented as advertised.
Settle lives 30 minutes away in Ashburn, home of the Washington Football Team’s practice facility. The close distance allowed the defensive tackle to attend the game before he plays in his own Sunday when the Washington Football Team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. in both team’s season opener.
He couldn’t stay long, but what Settle saw impressed him enough to praise the Lions’ efforts in its non-district game against Woodbridge. The Lions improved to 3-0 following a 28-7 victory over the Vikings.
“I had time in the schedule and came out here,” Settle said. I heard they were good. I wanted to check it out.”
Unity Reed jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Blake Moore threw a touchdown pass each to DaShaun Gibson and Amare Campbell and Shane Eller returned a fumble for another score.
Marquez Davis closed out the scoring the second half by returning another fumble for a touchdown.
Settle said the team reminded him of when he played for the Lions and reached the playoffs three straight seasons.
“We follow them after every game,” Settle said. “They have a solid defense led by Shawn [Murphy] and are explosive on offense.”
Settle stopped for a moment by one of Unity Reed’s bench to chat with some of the defensive players. He encouraged senior Cory Nokes to keep fighting off blocks.
Settle knows a number of the current Unity Reed players from their youth playing days, including Murphy, Unity Reed’s senior linebacker who is committed to Alabama. Settle, who graduated from high school in 2015, likes to connect with his high school and community he grew up in any chance he gets.
Before heading out, Settle spent some time talking with coaches, posing for some pictures and catching up with others.
Settle was an all-American in high school before signing with Virginia Tech. The Washington Football Team selected Settle in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
