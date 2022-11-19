Sam Fernandez expected Sean Finnerty to follow the usual script following a home game.
The Patriot head coach asks his players to take a knee near the end zone and then talks to them before letting them go. Finnerty did that after the Pioneers' 49-21 win over visiting and seventh-seeded Colonial Forge (6-6) in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
But first Finnerty broke from his routine with a celebration among his players highlighted by lots of jumping and screaming. Finnerty assured the players afterward that he wasn't injured from the spontaneous act. The only lingering effect might be some soreness Saturday. And if so, it was worth it.
"I've never seen him do that, but it shows he cares," Fernandez said. "I love Coach Fin. He put a show on for us."
The same can be said of Patriot's performance against the Eagles.
Led by Fernandez, the Pioneers took advantage of four Colonial Forge miscues to score 28 straight points in the third quarter that broke a 14-all tie. The senior quarterback ran for two scores and threw for another on a 28-yard pass to his favorite target, Gabe Bigbee.
Fernandez finished the night with four rushing touchdowns as Patriot won its school-record 11th game in beating Colonial Forge for the first time in four meetings. The two team last met in 2019 when the Eagles beat the Pioneers 42-21 in the region semifinals.
With the win Friday, Patriot advanced to its first region final since the pandemic-compresses season in the spring of 2021. The third-seeded Pioneers (11-1) play at top-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge (12-0) Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. for the region championship.
"We're ready for them," Finnerty said. "I couldn't be more proud of this team."
Patriot jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead by scoring on its first two drives. The first came off a 1-yard run by Quentin Harrison (18 rushes, 151 yards) to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive.
After starting quarterback Eli Taylor fumbled on Colonial Forge's second play of its first drive, Patriot recovered and took over at the Eagle 28-yard line with 7:59 left in the first quarter. Taylor was injured on the play and did not return for the rest of the game. He was on the sidelines on crutches with a brace on his right knee.
Fernandez eventually took the ball in from the 2.
In the second quarter, though, Colonial Forge battled back. Christian Holley blocked Bigbee's punt and then recovered the ball in the end zone for the Eagles' first touchdown at 10:29. Donte Hawthorne, who replaced Taylor at quarterback, followed by scoring from 2-yards out with 3:06 left in the quarter.
But like they did the week before in its 49-20 region quarterfinal win over Unity Reed, Patriot ripped off 28 unanswered points in the second half.
Cole Surber recovered Hawthorne's fumble to give Patriot a first and 10 at the Forge 48-yard line 54 seconds in the second half. Fernandez finished off an 8-play, 52-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Patriot soon got the ball back again after a high snap forced the Colonial Forge punter to pounce on the loose ball at the Eagle 28. From there, Fernandez found Bigbee for a 28-yard score over the middle. It was Bigbee's 11th touchdown reception this season.
Colonial Forge then fumbled the kickoff after Jackson McCarter punched the ball loose. Patriot recovered at the Colonial Forge 14-yard line. Two plays later, Harrison scored from 1-yard out for his team-high 23rd rushing touchdown of the season.
Patriot finished the third quarter by forcing another turnover when Eddie Henry made a spectacular one-handed interception that gave the Pioneers the ball at the Forge 37. On the drive's second play, Fernandez scored on a 23-yard run.
Fernandez's final touchdown of the game was on a 8-yard run with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter.
Patriot's Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar was 7 for 7 in his extra-point attempts.
Patriot totaled 365 yards of offense with 299 coming on the ground. Fernandez was 5 of 9 passing for 66 yards and one interception. The Pioneers were penalized 10 times for 82 yards.
Colonial Forge turned the ball over five times total.
